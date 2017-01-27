NDP shuffles shadow cabinet ahead of B.C. election

British Columbia NDP leader John Horgan has shuffled his shadow cabinet ahead of the provincial election.

Horgan announced the changes on Friday, headlined by Coquitlam-Burke Mountain MLA Jodie Wickens’ appointment as the Opposition spokesperson for early childhood development and child care.

“Jodie Wickens is going to lead the charge on our plan to provide universal, affordable, quality child care for every family who wants it as we work towards $10-a-day child care,” Horgan said in a statement.

Coquitlam-Maillardvile MLA Selina Robinson has been charged as the NDP spokesperson for mental health and addictions as the province is in the midst of an overdose crisis that claimed 914 lives last year.

Other changes include expanding education critic Rob Fleming’s portfolio to include universities and colleges, adding small business to agriculture and food critic Lana Popham’s responsibilities and making North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice the spokesperson for northern economic development.