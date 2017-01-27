As B.C. election nears, Supreme Court rules ‘handmade’ signs, t-shirts aren't 'advertising'

With the British Columbia election just four months away, a national court battle over whether authorities can punish regular citizens just for expressing their political opinions on t-shirts, bumper stickers or handmade signs has been tossed.

On Thursday, the BC Freedom of Information and Privacy Association (FIPA) had its three-month-old battle against the province’s election restrictions thrown out by the Supreme Court of Canada — but the group isn’t mourning a loss.

FIPA’s appeal, launched Oct. 11, asked the court to weigh in on Elections BC rules requiring that “election advertising sponsors must be registered with the Chief Electoral Officer even if the election advertising they are conducting does not cost any money.”

According to Elections BC, so-called “election advertising” includes “signs, billboards, posters, mailing inserts, bumper stickers, branded clothing, branded objects, displays, exhibitions and public address announcements.”

But the Court ruled Thursday that the “grammatical and ordinary sense” of the Elections Act’s wording meant, “Individuals who neither pay others for advertising services nor receive advertising services from others without charge are not ‘sponsors’ … They may transmit their own points of view, whether by posting a handmade sign in a window, or putting a bumper sticker on a car, or wearing a T‑shirt with a message on it, without registering.”

FIPA’s executive director hailed the decision, despite the fact his case was dismissed.

"Today's decision means individuals and groups who are expressing themselves will no longer be considered to be 'advertising sponsors,'" Vince Gogolek said in a statement. "People will be able to express themselves in the coming election without fear of jail or fines."

The judges acknowledged the Elections Act restricted the Charter right to free speech, but that those negative effects are “outweighed by the benefits” of the rules requiring sponsors to register with authorities, even if they spend no money.

That’s because the rules permit “the public to know who is engaged in organized advocacy in their elections,” the court concluded, “ensuring that those who sponsor election advertising must provide the public with an assurance that they are in compliance with election law.”

Anyone who plans on ranting on their favourite social media platform about any of the political parties vying to lead the province after May’s election needn’t worry regardless.