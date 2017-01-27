Tire slasher severs artery in his leg after vehicle parks too close to his: cops

SAANICH, B.C. — Police say a man who appears to have been frustrated at someone's parking ended up in hospital Thursday evening after stabbing himself in the leg.

Saanich police say a 37-year-old man from Esquimalt, B.C., was parked at an arena and returned to find a vehicle parked close to his.

Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie says the man used a knife to puncture one of the vehicle's tires and stabbed himself.

The man tried to drive himself to the hospital but police say because he was losing so much blood, he called an ambulance.

Police say the man severed an artery in his leg and had to undergo surgery.