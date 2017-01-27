Victim of fatal Surrey shooting identified

A man found dead in a vehicle Thursday night in Surrey has been identified by homicide investigators.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Friday that the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Hershan “Shawn” Bains, a Maple Ridge resident.

Bains was found dead after Surrey RCMP were called to the 7400 block of Sinclair Crescent after 8 pm Thursday to check on the well-being of a man reported to be unresponsive in a car.

Once on scene, RCMP determined the man had been shot dead and turned the case over to IHIT.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation continues, though IHIT say it appears the shooting was targeted.