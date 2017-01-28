Police suspect Richmond, B.C., man's death targeted homicide

RICHMOND, B.C. — RCMP say they're investigating the death of a man who was taken to a Richmond, B.C., hospital Friday night.

The man was unresponsive when he arrived at Richmond General Hospital, and police say he died of his injuries soon after.

Mounties say his injuries are consistent with foul play and his death is being considered a homicide.

Details about the man's injuries have not been released and no arrests have been reported.