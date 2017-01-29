Police identify man shot, killed at hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

VANCOUVER — Police have identified a man who was killed following a shooting in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Officers were called to the Savoy Hotel Friday night and arrived to find that someone had used bear spray, making it difficult for everyone inside to breathe.

Police say a the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and took him outside to perform CPR.

The man was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Police say the victim was 62-year-old Vancouver resident Joesph Butinski.