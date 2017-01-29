U.S. travel ban hits Vancouver refugee, business, and faith communities hard

It was a fulfillment of a campaign promise and therefore not a complete surprise when U.S. President Trump announced a 120-day ban on refugees, but the news still hit close to home for Syrian refugee and Vancouverite Mohammed Alsaleh.

He says the American travel bans, including a 90-day version for people who hold citizenship from seven Muslim-majority countries, are an opportunity for Canada to show the world why taking care of those fleeing persecution is the right thing to do.

“Our neighbours are implementing xenophobic measures,” said Mohammed Alsaleh, a Canadian permanent resident who arrived in Vancouver as a refugee a little over two years ago.

“We have to reiterate that we are not going to fall into fear and we will show the world that diversity is our strength and we are doing things the right way.”

Trump’s executive order will do little to fight terrorism, added Alsaleh, who was tortured in Syria before he escaped to Canada.

“I don’t think that Mr. Trump realizes that we, as refugees, are running from terror. We are victims of terror and by banning us from the U.S., or any other country, this will contribute to our hardship and our suffering.”

Alsaleh works at Immigrant Services Society of BC as a resettlement counsellor.

He is currently waiting for his family to go through the refugee process so that they can join him in Canada.

Trump’s travel ban is not only runs counter to some Vancouverites’ ethical values, but it is also getting in the way of local businesses.

Vancouver resident and entrepreneur Wyle Baoween just returned from an annual family vacation in Hawaii with his American in-laws and had planned to attend several investor meetings in Seattle, but after U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on Friday, he says he no longer feels comfortable travelling to those places.

Baoween, a Canadian permanent resident originally from Yemen, came to B.C. about one year ago as a student.

He and two friends co-founded the company, HRx, in an effort to eliminate racial profiling and any unconscious bias from the hiring process.

But the United States’ new 120-day ban on taking refugees and 90-day travel ban for people who hold citizenship from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen, has shaken his optimism.

“I was frustrated. You feel like you have no power to change anything,” he said.

“It will impact your life, it will impact your business. But you can’t change it.”

Like Alsaleh, Baoween has applied to have his family, who is currently waiting in Jordan, come to Canada as refugees.

Local political and religious leaders have also taken a stand on refugees and the importance of diversity, including one Muslim leader who said he was “extremely disappointed” in the Trump’s administration decision to refuse refugees.

“He is generalizing Muslims,” said Daud Ismail, president of the B.C. Muslim Association.

“The local populations in those [seven] countries have nothing to do with this. All we can do is pray for them and we have a responsibility to help them if we can.”