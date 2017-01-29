Photos: Vancouver's annual Chinese New Year Parade welcomes the Year of the Rooster

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday to take in the 44th annual Chinese New Year Parade.

More than 3,000 people took part in the parade, which featured dance troopes, lion dances and marching bands to welcome the Year of the Rooster. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took part in the festivities.

The 1.3-kilometre parade started at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street heading East, turned south onto Gore and then West onto Keefer.