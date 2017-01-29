News / Vancouver

Photos: Vancouver's annual Chinese New Year Parade welcomes the Year of the Rooster

Thousands of people lined the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown to take in the annual lunar new year's parade.

A man in a costume dances before the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday to take in the 44th annual Chinese New Year Parade.

More than 3,000 people took part in the parade, which featured dance troopes, lion dances and marching bands to welcome the Year of the Rooster. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took part in the festivities.

The 1.3-kilometre parade started at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street heading East, turned south onto Gore and then West onto Keefer.

Here are some photos:

Spectators watch as firecrackers explode during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, back right, attend the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Thousands of people lined the streets of Chinatown Sunday to take in the parade.

Jen St. Denis/Metro

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, back left, watches a lion dance team perform after participating in an eye-dotting ceremony before the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Firecrackers are set off during the 44th annual Chinese New Year Parade through Vancouver's Chinatown on Sunday.

Jen St. Denis/Metro

A lion dance team greets onlookers lining the street in Chinatown on Sunday.

Jen St. Denis/Metro

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses while performing the eye-dotting on a lion dance costume before the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier Christy Clark, centre, B.C. Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for the Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism, Teresa Wat, left, and B.C. Justice Minister Suzanne Anton, right, walk in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The parade welcomed the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac.

Jen St. Denis/Metro

