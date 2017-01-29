Vancouver police investigate first homicide of 2017

Vancouver detectives are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Joseph Billy Bustinski, 62, of Vancouver, died Friday night after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Savoy Hotel (258 East Hastings St.).

According to a press statement Sunday, police were called to the Savoy at 10:30 p.m. Friday after people called 9-1-1 to report gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered that someone had set off bear spray inside the hotel, making breathing difficult.

Officers located Bustinski inside the hotel, suffering from a gunshot wound. They carried him outside and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.