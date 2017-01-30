B.C. premier expresses sadness at mosque attack as violation of sanctuary

VICTORIA — B.C. Premier Christy Clark is expressing her shock and sadness after a terrorist attack at a mosque in Quebec City.

Clark says mosques, like all houses of worship, are "sanctuaries of peace and reflection."

She says Canada is seen by the world "as a beacon of hope and peace," which must not change.

The premier says it is also important for Canadians to speak up about intolerance and hatred.

Six people between the ages of 35 and 70 were killed in the shooting last night the Centre culturel islamique de Quebec mosque.