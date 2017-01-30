Half of Canadians believe entering the U.S. will get worse under Trump: poll

The vast majority of Canadians report having a good experience entering the U.S. but almost half say they expect that to change for the worse under the Trump administration, according to an Angus Reid Institute poll.

Almost 90 per cent of respondents said they had a good experience and most who had a bad experience blamed it on wait times. About half (48 per cent) said Trump’s presidency would make the crossing more difficult, but that number jumps to 57 per cent among visible minorities.

That may not be surprising because one in four visible minorities who responded to the survey reported a poor experience crossing into the U.S. But only seven per cent of all respondents pointed to racial profiling specifically. About half said they experienced rude border guards and 28 per cent said they were asked overly invasive questions.

Four per cent of respondents said they were denied entry into the U.S.

Trump issued an executive order Friday that bans travel into the U.S. for 90 days for people who hold a passport from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The executive order also halted any acceptance of refugees for 120 days.

Washington state’s attorney general announced Monday he is suing President Donald Trump over this executive order.