Canadian searches for U.S. flights drop 43% in wake of Trump immigration ban

President Trump’s chaotic and sudden immigration ban threw into question the ability of some Canadians to travel to the United States at all, and made others wonder whether they should vacation elsewhere.

It wasn’t just social media musing: Canadian searches for flights to American destinations dropped 43 per cent this weekend compared to the weekend of Jan. 27 to 29, according to the company CheapFlights.com.

“The findings we’re showing today are certainly noteworthy,” said Emily Fisher, head of North American communications for the company. “They’re not a seasonal swing, they’re not something that’s just driven by normal traffic patterns.”

Searches for American destinations from other countries were also down 38 per cent, she added. The data compares searches from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 with an earlier weekend, Jan. 6 to 8. Canadians’ interest in flights to the United States also dipped following the American election, Fisher said, although not to the same extent.

The new immigration rules, brought into effect by an executive order, banned refugees, immigrants and permanent residents from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States. The presidential edict led to hundreds being detained or not allowed to board flights, a legal challenge, and mass protests at airports and in cities across the United States.

Confusion around what the ban meant for Canadians persisted until Sunday afternoon, when Canada’s immigration minister confirmed that the U.S. administration had clarified that Canadian dual citizens and permanent residents are exempt from the ban.

There could be a number of factors that could be making Canadians think twice about visiting the U.S., Fisher said, from unease about crossing the border under the new rules, wanting to avoid the protests and airport chaos depicted in the media, or making a political statement by staying away.

“Our general belief is that travel is a great way to break down barriers and help people to really connect on a personal level and understand that we’re more alike than we are different,” Fisher said of the policy’s impact on the tourism industry.