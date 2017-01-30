Canadians impacted by Trump's travel ban speak out

VANCOUVER — Athba Samarai says the only reason she and her husband travelled thousands of kilometres from Iraq to Canada was so their children could live in harmony and peace.

Instead, the 35-year-old financial manager says she finds herself struggling to explain to her children why U.S. president Donald Trump wants to ban people born in Iraq from crossing the border.

Samarai, who's from Calgary, is among scores of Canadian permanent residents from the seven countries targeted by Trump's executive order who say their ability to travel to the U.S. is in limbo.

Although the Canadian government has assured permanent residents they will be allowed to cross the border, Samarai and others say U.S. authorities have been less clear and they fear they will be detained.

Danny Ramadan of Vancouver is a 32-year-old Syrian-born Canadian permanent resident, author and LGBTQ activist who says his first English-language novel will be released in May.