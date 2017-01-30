Car2go launches luxury Mercedes-Benz fleet in Vancouver

Car2go is expanding into the luxury carsharing market Monday with the launch of their Mercedes-Benz fleet in Vancouver.

The new car2gos will stand in stark contrast to the recognizable blue and white 2-person Smart Fortwos. The Mercedes-Benz CLAs and GLAs will come in the more traditional colours of black, white, and silver, with a small car2go logo on the side.

The company describes the CLA as “a fun and sexy four-door coupe” and the GLA as “a sporty, five-door urban SUV.”

The new cars come with all of the typical luxury car features like heated seats, a sunroof, and a rearview camera.

The move comes at the behest of car2go’s customers, said Chris Iuvancigh, general manager of car2go in Vancouver.

“We listened to our members and we realize that our two doors are great but they don’t capture all the use cases that the citizens of Vancouver want to carry out so the four-door vehicles carry a lot more flexibility and a lot more options.”

Iuvancigh is confident the new, bigger, Mercedes-Benz car2gos will be heavily used because a small fleet of 25 four-door vehicles, part of the company’s 2015 pilot ‘B Series’ project, were some of the company’s most popular vehicles.

Vancouver is the largest car2go city in North America, according to the company, with a car2go trip taken every 20 seconds in the city.

Members can drive a regular car2go for $0.32 per minute and a Mercedes-Benz car2go for $0.45 per minute.