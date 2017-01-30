Death of man found stabbed in Richmond, B.C., was targeted: police

RICHMOND, B.C. — Police have identified a man believed to be the victim of a homicide in Richmond, B.C.

RCMP say 24-year-old Francis Le was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Richmond General Hospital on Friday night.

He was suffering from stab wounds and police say he received treatment, but died as a result of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into the case and say Le's death appears to be targeted.

Police say the case does not appear to be connected to two other homicides that happened in Richmond earlier this month.