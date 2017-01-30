Investigators probe police involved shooting in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP say officers fired shots at a suspect in what police believe was a theft-in-progress shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene, a car wash on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue SW and found the suspect in one of the wash bays, according to a written release from the RCMP.

He tried to escape in a vehicle and police fired shots, according to police.

The man was transported to hospital after officers gave him medical assistance, but his condition is unknown.

The RCMP says no officers were injured in the incident.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO) is investigating to determine whether any officer committed an offence in connection to the suspect's injuries.