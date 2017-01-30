News / Vancouver

Police ID victim in Richmond stabbing death

Francis Le, 24, of Surrey, was found unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot of Richmond General Hospital.

Francis Le, 24, of Surrey died after he was stabbed and left in the parking lot of Richmond General Hospital on Friday night.

Courtesy IHIT

Homicide detectives have publically identified a man who was found suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot of Richmond General Hospital late Friday night.

Francis Le, 24, of Surrey, died despite the medical treatment. His death has been ruled a homicide.

“The motive and offence location remain unknown,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the region’s integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) in a press release Monday. “Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact IHIT.”

Le’s death does not appear to be related to two previous homicides that occurred in Richmond in January, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877=551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

