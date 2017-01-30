Police ID victim in Richmond stabbing death

Homicide detectives have publically identified a man who was found suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot of Richmond General Hospital late Friday night.

Francis Le, 24, of Surrey, died despite the medical treatment. His death has been ruled a homicide.

“The motive and offence location remain unknown,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the region’s integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) in a press release Monday. “Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact IHIT.”

Le’s death does not appear to be related to two previous homicides that occurred in Richmond in January, according to police.