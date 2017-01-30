Search resumes for hiker missing near Nanaimo, B.C., since Saturday

NANAIMO, B.C. — RCMP using a dog, a helicopter and a drone have resumed the search for a missing hiker near Nanaimo, B.C., as dozens of searchers and volunteers comb area trails.

Twenty-year-old Spencer Hunt of Victoria was not carrying any suitable supplies for spending the night in the bush when he became separated from his hiking group on Saturday afternoon.

Nanaimo search and rescue says the area at Ammonite Falls is difficult to search because there are a lot of trails and the brush is thick.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen Hunt on Saturday to contact them to ensure nothing has been overlooked.

He was wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and running shoes.

Police say he wears glasses, has short brown hair and goes by either Spencer or Spence.

"Someone may have seen him in the parking lot when he arrived with his family or as they walked along the trail leading to the falls," Const. Gary O'Brien said in a news release.