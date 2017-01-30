Suspect shot when police called to alleged theft at car wash: investigators

SALMON ARM , B.C. — British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Salmon Arm.

The Independent Investigation Office says in a news release that police were called to an alleged theft at a car wash just after midnight on Monday.

The office says RCMP officers found the suspect, but when he attempted to escape, he was shot.

Investigation office spokesman Marten Youssef says as far as investigators are aware, the suspect was not armed.

The suspect is in hospital and his condition is not yet known, and investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The office is in charge of investigating all deaths or serious injuries involving police.