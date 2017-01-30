Vancouver to close portion of South False Creek seawall for improvements

A section of the South False Creek seawall close to Granville Island will be closed for several months starting this week as the city begins seawall improvements.

A detour will be in place for the closure, located from Old Bridge Walk to The Castings, according to a statement from the city.

Improvements in Sutcliffe Park will include widening of the path for separated cycling and walking as well as new lighting, signage, seating and landscaping.

The seawall will be re-opened in early May for the summer season.