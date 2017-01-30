Vancouverites vigilant after Quebec mosque attack, Trump order

Vancouverites reacted with horror and condemnation to Sunday night’s deadly attack on worshippers in a Quebec mosque, and are calling on Canadian authorities to do more than issue statements in response.

Though Quebec City is 4,000 kilometres away from the West Coast, the fears raised by the terror attack — just days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries — were sharply felt by Muslims and their allies across the country.

"It was extreme sorrow, my heart went out to the victims and their families," said Vancouver lawyer Hasan Alam, in a phone interview. "I felt overwhelmed, because we as a Canadian Muslim community, and a North American Muslim community, have dealt with so much in the context of Trump and this past weekend the trauma of his Muslim ban.



"To have the trauma of losing six people in our community so horrifically at the hands of someone, that was even more traumatic."

Fellow Vancouver lawyer Zool Suleman, who sits on the city’s immigration advisory committee, welcomed statements from local, provincial and federal leaders, but said that more forceful condemnation of Islamophobia, and resources to fund initiatives to combat it, are needed.



“Our leadership needs to be clear and unequivocal in its message that we will not tolerate Islamophobia and other hate crimes in this country, and resources will be put into making sure all faith communities are secure,” Suleman said in a phone interview. “That needs to be the first level of response.

“But the broader discussion is around what’s actually allowing this climate to grow, and what’s giving people permission to be more racist, to be more explicit about their Islamophobia.”

In response, locals held a rally outside Vancouver’s U.S. Consulate at noon Monday against Trump’s immigration policies, to be repeated Tuesday, organizers said. And on Saturday evening, a candlelight vigil is being held outside the Al-Jamia mosque, followed on Sunday by a rally at the Peace Arch border crossing.

Sunday’s shooting left six people dead during their evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec, and suspect Alexandre Bissonnette in custody. (A witness who was attending the mosque was initially misidentified as a suspect by police).

"Islamophobia is a real thing here in Canada," said Alam, who is also community liaison for the B.C. Islamophobia Legal Assistance Hotline, in a phone interview.

The telephone and web service offers free confidential legal advice “if you feel that you have been discriminated against, harassed, or faced violence because you are Muslim or are perceived to be Muslim.”

Alam said there have been a sharp rise in such incidents in Canada. "We’ve seen an increased number of attacks in Canada … In the last two years alone we’ve seen more attacks than in the last 15 years.

"The Islamophobia hotline can offer support to people affected by the travel ban, and those affected by Islamophobia."

Alam said after hearing about the Quebec mosque attack, he felt not only overwhelmed but angry.



"I felt angry because from the beginning there were talks about the susecpt being a Quebecois white male walking into a mosque shooting people," he said. "Within the social and political history of Quebec, there’s so much institutionalized Islamophobia, the government and politicians have runs political campaigns based on Islamophobia, the Charter of Quebec values, and this mosque itself had been targetted with a pig's head.

"There’s a history of this, but people either ignored it or didn’t speak out against it earlier. We need to start shifting the discussion from talking about it as it happens, to actually talking about the underlying cause: white supremacy, that’s growing and is behind a lot of this."

It’s just one way that Vancouverites and others in Canada are offering support and safety services in the wake of Trump’s executive orders and the mosque attack.

“South of us, the President seems to be giving open permission to international voices of hate and division. At some point this government is going to have to take a stance in opposition to the messages being put out by the White House in America.”

Others, too, connected the mosque attack with Trump’s policies emboldening racists.

“The war waged against Muslims and refugees worldwide has reached its boiling point with Trump’s Presidency,” said a statement endorsed by groups across the country, including vigil co-sponsor Coalition Against Bigotry-Pacific, as well as Black Lives Matter-Vancouver, the Siraat Muslim Collective, and No One Is Illegal-Vancouver Coast Salish territories.

“The institutional and systemic Islamophobic, anti-Black and racist policies that are killing us at the border, in the streets, in our homes, at work and in our mosques are one,” the statement continued. “We are under attack on all fronts, especially those of us who live in the intersections of Blackness and Muslimness and are Refugees who are the first to be silenced, ignored or forgotten.

“Not another life. Not another mass murder.”

As Quebec Muslim leader Boufeldja Benabdallah told reporters Monday, “Six of our brothers ... were assassinated (with shots to) the back while they were praying — they’ve left orphans,” he said. “Please spare a thought for them, for the children and for their wives.”

In the House of Commons on Monday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed support for Muslim-Canadians.

“Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours," he said. "… They aim to divide us, to sow discord and plant hatred. We will not close our minds.”

The B.C. Islamophobia Legal Assistance Hotline can be reached at 604-434-3828 or www.islamophobiahotline.ca.