Vancouverites gather to protest Trump’s immigration ban, fight against hatred

A small group of protestors who gathered at the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver to protest President Donald Trump’s sudden ban against refugees and immigrants from seven countries say they’ll be back tomorrow, and they’re inviting others to join them.

“We need to now, more than ever, get out of our beds, get out of our heads, get offline, voice what’s right,” said Nathan Barrett, a Vancouver resident who joined the protest at noon on Jan. 30.

The protest of around 30 people was organized by the group Ourrevolution.ca, formerly the group B.C. for Bernie.

Andy and Linda Maxwell said they would be back to protest tomorrow. Andy is an American citizen who recently became a landed immigrant in Canada; Linda is Canadian. They lived in Washington State for 10 years before moving to Vancouver.

“We went to the Women’s March, we went to a rally in Olympia trying to get the Electoral College to vote to change,” Linda said.

Referring to the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, she added: “We just feel like we can’t stop, and now with this thing in Quebec, it’s not just a U.S. problem.”

The Maxwells said they still have property in Washington and travel between Canada and the United States often.

“We don’t have anxiety on that regard but we don’t know how far this is going to slip downhill,” Andy said.

“We see a lot of fascist, dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies out of this new administration and it scares us a lot.”

The couple added that several of their grandchildren are multiracial, and are concerned about a rise in racist incidents and open incitement of hatred.

The small gathering in Vancouver contrasted with the hundreds of people who protested outside the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa and the U.S. Consulate in Toronto on Jan. 30.

Ourrevolution.ca plans to gather at the U.S. Consulate at 1075 W. Pender St. again on Jan. 31 between noon and 1 p.m.