Victoria police latest force to boost mental health efforts

Victoria’s police force has announced it’s trying to go beyond the call — the call of mental wellness, that is.

To do so, the force is hiring an additional four officers to join its Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams, which were established to serve “those in our community facing significant mental health challenges,” according to a press release, after city council voted to approve the department’s request for increasing mental health funding.

“These officers will contribute in a meaningful way,” said Acting Chief Del Manak in a press release, “by assisting the integrated teams in preventing people who are very ill from spiraling into crisis.”

B.C. police are increasingly in the spotlight on mental health issues — after recent officer-involved shootings of people in distress in the province, and a spike in opioid overdoses confronting frontline emergency responders in many cities — some forces are hoping to improve how they approach people will mental illness.

Mental health was top of the news this week, thanks to the Bell Let’s Talk campaign, and B.C. police forces have continued their efforts to better prepare to respond to a growing number of mental health-related calls.

“Comprised of nurses, mental health and social support workers and integrated with Island Health, these officers will join the four ACT teams and serve more than 320 clients in Victoria and Esquimalt,” Victoria police stated. “Before coming to the program, these clients often have high numbers of police interactions and are often in mental health crisis.

“The programs seek to stabilize these clients, and once stable, help them access housing and other supports in addition to navigating the criminal justice system if they have been charged with offences.”

Across the Strait of Georgia, Vancouver’s police department adopted its own dedicated mental health policy last year, which among its changes — made in consultation with mental health advocates and organizations — urges officers to consider whether their presence may inflame a volatile situation involving someone in distress, and withdrawing if they are able to call in specialized support workers to intervene.