B.C.’s Muslim community experiences uptick in racist incidents following immigration ban

The Muslim community in B.C. has experienced a number of racist incidents in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order that suddenly banned refugees and immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

That has included an incident where a woman walking down a Vancouver street had her hijab pulled off, said Hasan Alam, a lawyer involved in setting up an Islamophobia Legal Assistance Hotline (the hotline number is 604-343-3828 or 1-866-730-0728). The hotline provides free and confidential legal advice on immigration, employment and human rights law in several languages.

“There have been people calling in and we know that Islamophobia is happening here in B.C.,” Alam said. “It’s happening in a multitude of places: universities, classrooms in high schools, on transit.”

Alam made the comments during a press conference organized by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association in response to the immigration ban and a subsequent shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six dead and injured 19.

The BCCLA and Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers are also calling on the Canadian government to suspend an existing safe third country agreement between Canada and the United States which prevents refugee claimants from making a claim in Canada if they have travelled to Canada through the U.S., on the grounds that the U.S. is a safe country in which they can make a refugee claim.

That’s no longer the case, said Laura Track, a lawyer with the BCCLA.

“Given the rapidly evolving, unpredictable situation in the U.S., the confusion and lack of transparency, uncertain and developing legal challenges — including reports that some border guards are not complying with court orders — Canada cannot consider the United States safe for refugees,” Track said.

The hotline was set up last year in response to an uptick in racism and discrimination directed at Muslims or people who appear to be Muslim, Alam said. The rhetoric of the last Canadian federal election, in which the former Conservative government sought to ban women from wearing the niqab face covering while taking the citizenship oath and proposed setting up a “Barbaric Practices Hotline,” was a factor in the increase, Alam said.

“In the present Canadians are being further exposed to a similar but more extreme form of anti-Muslim and xenophobic rhetoric from the Trump administration in the U.S.,” he added.

Alam had a warning and a plea for politicians in Canada: what you say matters.

“The public at large takes cue from those who hold power. Sometimes the words politicians say … can provide tacit approval for actions,” he said.