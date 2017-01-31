When where and how to see Mars, Venus, and the moon all in one night

It only happens about once every decade but Vancouverites will be able to see Mars, Venus, and the moon clutser together Tuesday night.

Astronomy enthusiasts will want to look westward, from about 7 to 9 p.m. (Pacific time) to catch sight of the three celestial objects, according to Derek Kief, astronomer at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

The good news is that unlike other celestial events like the meteor showers, this one, called a conjunction, can be easily seen from anywhere in Vancouver, even downtown, he said.

"These are some of the brightest obejcts we have in the nighttime sky," he said.

"It will be very easy to see with the naked eye. You won’t need to squint at all."

Here are the basics to keep in mind if you want to catch a glimpse of Monday's conjunction event, according to Kief.

When

People will be able to see Mars, Venus, and Moon close together anytime after sunset but 7 to 9 p.m. is the best time.

Where

Anywhere in the city is fine for this particular celestial event but those who want the best view should head somewhere west of the city, so that the light pollution is behind you during the viewing.

How

The planets are easily identifiable by their colouring, with Mars being orangey red and Venus having a brownish tige to it.

Did you know?