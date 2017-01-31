Police issue warning after man follows woman on transit in Vancouver

Transit Police are reminding commuters to discreetly contact them if they feel threatened or harassed on transit after a man in East Vancouver followed a woman last week.

In a press release Tuesday, Transit Police said the woman boarded a 99 B-Line at Main and Broadway at 9:40 p.m. last Thursday. A man came over, stood beside her and tried to start a conversation.

The man followed her on the SkyTrain at Commercial-Broadway and followed her off the train at Rupert Station.

The woman met her boyfriend at the station and the man ran off. She reported the incident to police 24 hours later.