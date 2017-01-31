Surrey man charged with assault on police at Metrotown SkyTrain station

A 29-year-old Surrey man has been charged after allegedly assaulting police officers at Metrotown station.

According to a press release on Tuesday, Transit Police spotted a man with an open cider on the SkyTrain platform at Metrotown station at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

When approached, police claim the man smashed the rest of his six-pack on the ground and began to fight with officers. He allegedly slapped one officer in the face and grabbed the groin of another.

He also allegedly spat in an officer’s face while handcuffed and awaiting transport to jail.

The officers were not injured.

Adam Brad Waters, 29, of Surrey, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of willfully resisting a police officer.