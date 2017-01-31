Vancouver city councillor Elizabeth Ball seeks BC Liberal nomination

At least one Vancouver city councillor is looking to make the switch the provincial politics.

Three-term Non-Partisan Association Coun. Elizabeth Ball has announced she is seeking the BC Liberal Part nomination for Vancouver-Fairview.

“My family and I have lived in Vancouver-Fairview for many, many years, and we are so aware of the concerns and the issues in the neighbourhood we love,” Ball said in the statement. “It would be an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my friends, neighbours and fellow residents in Victoria.

Ball, a well known arts advocate, is seeking to join recent NPA colleagues Suzanne Anton and former mayor Sam Sullivan in making successful switched to the BC Liberals.

The party’s selection meeting for that riding will be held Feb. 19.

The Vancouver-Fairview riding – which runs from W. 16th Avenue down to False Creek between Burrard and Cambie streets – is currently held by NDP MLA George Heyman but has shifted between Liberal and NDP representatives several times since its inception in 2001.

Previous MLAs include Margaret MacDairmid (Liberal), current Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson (NDP), Gary Farrell-Collins (Liberal) and Jenn McGinn (NDP).