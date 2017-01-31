Video: Vancouver police ask for help in severely injured senior in Stanley Park

Vancouver police have released video of a person of interest Tuesday, two-and-a-half months after an 82-year-old man was discovered severely injured in his vehicle in Stanley Park.

The assault victim was found after 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 behind the wheel of a 2011 grey Toyota Corolla. Police say the elderly man remains in hospital.

On Tuesday, police released video of a man who was in the area at the time and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

“It’s not clear what role, if any, he played in the assault,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette in a statement. “We believe someone is going to recognize him from the video, and we need them to call us and help solve this mystery.”