BC Hydro proposal to build schools needs careful look says former school trustee

A proposal to fund new schools and parks by allowing BC Hydro to build substations underneath them is not getting the due diligence the community deserves, says one former Vancouver School Board trustee.

The idea, called Seed, would provide money for two new elementary schools in the West End – one to replace Lord Roberts Annex and another next to the Coal Harbour Community Centre. But one former official is criticizing the lack of consultation on the project.

More on the proposal:

BC Hydro is giving residents one month to provide feedback on the proposal but former school board trustee Patti Bacchus says that’s not nearly enough time.

“You don’t want people to feel like you’re trying to rush this through.”

“You need to allow time for community members to really get the information, have time to review it and possibly acquire some independent advice,” she said, suggesting a complex project like this requires at least six months of consultation and review.

It may seem like a long delay but if the project is approved, parents and neighbours at Lord Roberts will have five years worth of construction to deal with and children will be attending school on top of a substation – something no other community in B.C. has had to consider, Bacchus pointed out.

“Communities are asked to trade something off for a third party to build a school because the government is taking too long,” she said.