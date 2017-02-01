Kwantlen to mark UN Interfaith Harmony Week amidst tensions

It’s been a week of news and tragedy that could test almost anyone’s faith.

After Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, and Sunday’s Quebec mosque attack by a Trump-supporting white terrorist, horrific events have brought fear and anxiety to many in both Canada and the U.S.

But while it may be a small gesture, next week one B.C. university is celebrating the religious diversity of its students and faculty — with a three-day multimedia festival to be held Feb. 5 to 7 at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Richmond and Surrey campuses.

“This is a chance to move beyond the politics and be a part of real unification,” said Shawn Erickson, who oversees the university’s Multi-Faith Centre, in a statement. “Now more than ever it’s important to recognize fair and equitable treatment of all persons with a respect for diversity and sensitivity toward the multicultural reality of (Kwantlen).”

The Multi-Faith Centre maintains prayer and meditation spaces at all of the university’s campuses, and has chaplains from a number of traditions.

The Centre’s festival, timed to coincide with the United Nations’ World Interfaith Harmony Week, features student- and faculty-submitted art, poetry, music and other art, alongside live dance demonstrations, food, expert speakers, and an open-mic night of performance on Feb. 9 in which “all are welcome to share expressions of interfaith harmony, whether through music or spoken word,” said the university’s statement.