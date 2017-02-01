News / Vancouver

Kwantlen to mark UN Interfaith Harmony Week amidst tensions

In the wake of the Quebec mosque attack and Islamophobia fears, Richmond and Surrey campuses offers celebration of ‘harmony.’

At last year's Interfaith Harmony Week at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Humanist Chaplain Martin Shoemaker offers a reflection as part of the celebration of religious diversity.

It’s been a week of news and tragedy that could test almost anyone’s faith.

After Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, and Sunday’s Quebec mosque attack by a Trump-supporting white terrorist, horrific events have brought fear and anxiety to many in both Canada and the U.S.

But while it may be a small gesture, next week one B.C. university is celebrating the religious diversity of its students and faculty — with a three-day multimedia festival to be held Feb. 5 to 7 at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Richmond and Surrey campuses.

“This is a chance to move beyond the politics and be a part of real unification,” said Shawn Erickson, who oversees the university’s Multi-Faith Centre, in a statement. “Now more than ever it’s important to recognize fair and equitable treatment of all persons with a respect for diversity and sensitivity toward the multicultural reality of (Kwantlen).”

The Multi-Faith Centre maintains prayer and meditation spaces at all of the university’s campuses, and has chaplains from a number of traditions.

The Centre’s festival, timed to coincide with the United Nations’ World Interfaith Harmony Week, features student- and faculty-submitted art, poetry, music and other art, alongside live dance demonstrations, food, expert speakers, and an open-mic night of performance on Feb. 9 in which “all are welcome to share expressions of interfaith harmony, whether through music or spoken word,” said the university’s statement.

For more information on the Interfaith Harmony Week, visit www.kpu.ca/interfaithharmony.

