Lab tests confirm carfentanil in Vancouver drugs

Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of carfentanil, a powerful synthetic opioid, in the illegal drug supply in the Lower Mainland, the B.C. Ministry of Health revealed Wednesday.

Testing found carfentanil in 57 of 1,766 urine tests taken at treatment facilities across the Lower Mainland from Jan. 10 to Jan. 24, 2017. Specifically, positive tests were detected in Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Maple Ridge and Richmond, the health ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Testing for the drug is ongoing, with reports sent weekly to the Ministry of Health and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Carefentanil is a synthetic opioid (similar to fentanyl, but more toxic) that is used to sedate elephants and other large animals. More than one or two salt-sized grains can be toxic to humans. B.C. is in the midst of an illegal opioid overdose crisis that saw 914 people die in 2016.

Carefentanil has been found at the site of one overdose death, although it has yet to be confirmed that it was the cause of death.