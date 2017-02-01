Trial on for B.C. woman who Crown says told her husband she would help him die

CRANBROOK, B.C. — The prosecution says a woman accused of pushing her husband to kill himself offered the man pills and then told him she would get him a gun.

In his opening argument today in B.C. provincial court, Crown attorney Andrew Masey says Terri Linda Reimer came home last March 22 and found her husband Bill Reimer taking prescription pills in an attempt to kill himself.

Masey says she then offered him different pills and said she would load a gun to help finish the job.

She is charged with administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger and counselling a person to commit suicide.

Masey told the court in Cranbrook that a relative called on the night of the confrontation and overheard Terri Reimer yelling "Go ahead and just do it," and "I'll get you the gun."