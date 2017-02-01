Vancouver’s Chinatown revitalization plan under fire from urban planner, advocates

As developers and existing residents continue to jostle for space in Vancouver’s rapidly changing Chinatown, an open house on the city’s rezoning plan for the area is re-igniting concerns about preserving the neighbourhood’s authenticity.

An open house on proposed changes to the Chinatown plan is scheduled for Saturday. If council accept those changes, buildings in area could be built as high as 120 feet (about 12 storeys) and frontages can be as wide as 200 feet.

But that doesn’t match the existing texture of the neighbourhood, which is made up of small independent stores and low-storey buildings, said urban planner Andy Yan.

“Given the pre-existing grain of the neighbourhood, I don’t think it’s appropriate to bring a development that is modelled [after] areas of surplus industrial brown fields,” he said.

“It’s invasive to an established neighbourhood like Chinatown.”

Yan wants the city to take a ‘slow urbanism’ approach, where the neighbourhood’s existing height and density are taken into account.

“It talks about a more bespoken urbanism that is more connected to the pre-existing community,” he said.

But city councillor Raymond Louie is quick to point out staff have the difficult task of coming up with a plan that meet both council’s demands as well as economic realities.

Dividing land assemblies to less than 200 feet would not be cost effective, he said.

“[Staff] are trying to balance off all the other aspects of what council has asked for – additional social housing, preservation of heritage, making sure that these buildings are built to the highest environmental standards, and making sure that these buildings are ready to hook up into our district energy systems.”

Louie says fears about big block stores displacing small businesses are unfounded because the new rules, if accepted, would limit retail storefronts to 50 feet. It’s one of many examples of the city is listening to public input, he said.

“Staff have heard clearly that some of these large store fronts in these new buildings, particularly the HSBC and the BMO bank frontages are too wide,” he said.

But Chinatown advocates say that the city is not respecting the community at the most basic level, because the open house is taking place during the weeklong Chinese New Year celebrations.

“This is a time when we're supposed to celebrating Chinese culture, but the City wants to show us how they plan to destroy it instead,” said a sternly worded email from the Save Chinatown Heritage group.

Louie says the open house is an opportunity for people to further engage with the consultation process.

Open house

Saturday Feb. 4, 2017

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.