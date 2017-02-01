Barking mad? Vancouver wants your feedback on dogs in city parks

Vancouver is embarking on a second round of public feedback on recommendations for a proposed citywide dogs-in-parks strategy.

The consultation period will run from Jan. 31 to Mar. 10, 2017 via online surveys, open houses and group discussions, the Vancouver Park Board said in a release Tuesday.

“The park board is keen to hear the public’s feedback on these recommendations,” said Michael Wiebe, chair of the park board. “We look forward to finalizing a strategy this spring that will improve the shared use of our parks by people with and without dogs.”

In September, the Vancouver Park Board received more than 4,000 responses after they asked how people and dogs could better share city parks.

From the responses, staff drafted recommendations to offer more clarity for park users and “encourage a new model of community responsibility, stewardship and respect for parks, people and four-legged friends.”

Recommendations include removing time restrictions at off-leash areas and restricting use at sports fields and environmentally sensitive areas. They also propose a network of off-leash stewards and a broader code of conduct for dog owners.