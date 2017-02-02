Accused Sri Lankan Tamil gets bail while awaiting new human smuggling trial

VANCOUVER — A Sri Lankan man accused of bringing hundreds of Tamil migrants into Canada illegally has been granted bail after more than six years in jail.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that Kunarobinson Christhurajah does not have to remain in custody while awaiting a new trial over allegations of human smuggling.

Last week a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of Christhurajah, who was accused of organizing or facilitating the voyage of the MV Sun Sea, a dilapidated cargo vessel that brought 492 Tamil asylum seekers to Canada in August 2010.

The jury found three other men not guilty.

Outside court, Christhurajah's lawyer said a new trial date has not been set for his client.

Christhurajah's wife, Mary Patrishiya, sobbed outside the courtroom after learning about the bail ruling, saying the first thing she would do when she saw her husband would be to hug him.