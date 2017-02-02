Canadians’ personal data at risk thanks to U.S. executive orders

Civil liberties groups are raising alarms about a little-reported executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump that may endanger the privacy of Canadians’ personal information — and possibly even B.C. residents’ medical data handled by a U.S. firm, they warn.

The Jan. 25 decree, which excludes non-U.S. residents’ “personally identifiable information” from U.S. privacy laws, was hidden amongst a raft of controversial reforms Trump signed in his first week in office.

According to the executive order on domestic security, U.S. agencies must “ensure that their privacy policies exclude persons who are not United States citizens or lawful permanent residents from the protections of the Privacy Act regarding personally identifiable information.”

That raises major red flags for B.C. Civil Liberties Association’s policy director Micheal Vonn, “amounting to something very, very concerning” for Canadians.

“You can understand Canadians’ calls for us to take up the U.S. government very quickly on the question of our vast government-to-government data sharing,” she told Metro in a phone interview Wednesday.

She said it’s too early to know exactly “what kind of damage this is going to do to Canadians’ privacy, but it is very clear that this is not good news. The consensus is that this is serious.”

The concerns, she added, also hearken back to a pitched battle BCCLA and other privacy advocates fought and won more than a decade ago to ensure that the U.S. company Maximus — which the province contracts to administer its Medical Services Plan (MSP) and Pharmacare systems — couldn’t be compelled to turn over Canadians’ data to the U.S. government.

As a result, the province’s privacy laws changed to ensure data remains in the country. The Ministry of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services — which responsible for data protection — countered that citizens’ medical information is secure and always stored within Canada, protecting it from U.S. reach.

“The B.C. Government does not store personal data on servers outside of Canada and spends a great deal of time and effort to ensure this is addressed in each vendor contract,” a spokesperson stated in an email. “As per government’s contract with Maximus, they are not permitted to store personal information outside of Canada.

“Protection of government data and networks is a top priority for this government, especially where it concerns British Columbians’ personal information.”

But that doesn’t allay advocates’ concerns, for instance that a U.S. law enforcement or other agency might attempt to force Maximus to provide access to its servers or data.

“We are seeing a great push on the part of many government agencies within B.C. to modify this very strict requirement that data not cross the border,” Vonn warned. “There are ‘data solutions’ offered by U.S. companies that many governments want to participate in but feel themselves restricted by the strict data residency requirements.”

But she stressed that Trump cannot be solely to blame for weakening privacy rules. His predecessor Barack Obama issued his own executive order in his final days as president that allowed U.S. agencies to share information much more freely.

“So not only is Canadians’ data denuded of these quite limited protections,” she said, “but it’s also being shared more broadly.”

According to Openmedia.ca’s David Christopher, one particularly concerning aspect of Trump’s decree is its impact on the massive amount of Canadians’ Internet traffic that flows through U.S. channels at some point, unbeknownst to the person sending an email, chatting on Facebook or browsing online.

Additionally, he said, the former Conservative government’s controversial anti-terrorism law — Bill C-51 — remains in effect and increased spy agencies’ abilities to gather intelligence on citizens, and that information is often shared with U.S. allies.

“Much of this stuff is really important to Canadians, especially when it comes to the security of our personal information,” Christopher said. “It has always been troubling.

“Our concerns with data sharing predate Trump, but they’ve been hugely amplified with his executive orders.”

Responding to the common counter-argument that “if you have done nothing wrong, you have nothing to hide,” Christopher replied “irresponsible information sharing with the U.S. can have real-life consequences on Canadians’ lives.

“Privacy is the basic right to be ourselves,” he argued. “And when privacy is breached it can have terrible consequences for people.”

One infamous case of the dark side of Canada-U.S. information sharing was that of Canadian citizen Maher Arar, who was detained by U.S. authorities on Canadian-provided intelligence, and rendered to Syria where he was tortured, the information from which Canada collected. It let to a $10-million lawsuit settlement in Arar’s favour.