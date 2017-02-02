Death on Vancouver seawall marks city's second homicide of 2017
Const. Jason Doucette confirmed in a release that a man's body was found on the Stanley Park seawall late Wednesday night, but did not identify the man or indicate how he died.
Vancouver has recorded its second homicide of 2017.
Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette has issued a news release confirming a man's body was found on the Stanley Park seawall late Wednesday night.
Doucette says the body was spotted just before 11 p.m., in an area between Second Beach and Third Beach, on the park's southwest side.
The release does not identify the victim, indicate how he died or say if police have any suspects.
The coroner had been called before dawn and detectives from the Major Crime section were also at the scene.
The seawall between the two beaches remains closed.
