Former ICBC employee charged for accessing names in Justice Institute attacks

SURREY, B.C. — A former employee of the Insurance Corp. of British Columbia has been charged after a string of violent attacks on people associated with a justice training centre in New Westminster, B.C.

An earlier trial heard that 15 families across Metro Vancouver were subject to firebombings and shootings at their homes after a man who saw them park at the Justice Institute of B.C. tracked them down using information obtained from their licence plates.

The attacks were orchestrated by Vincent Cheung who was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a B.C. Supreme Court judge last July.

An investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says 44-year-old Candy Rheaume has now been charged for fraudulently obtaining the names of the attack victims using the corporation's computer services without authorization.

The earlier trail for Cheung heard that an employee of Insurance Corp. of B.C. had been fired after investigators found the person looked up the addresses of all the victims.