Former Victoria nurse pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

An American who was working as a Registered Nurse in Victoria has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography for a collection that one police officer described as the most extensive he’d ever seen.

David Stallcup pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Jan. 18, 2017, Victoria police said in a statement on Thursday.

Victoria police’s Internet child exploitation investigator began looking into Stallcup (who was going by the name David Robert) in June 2014. Police searched his home in 2015 and seized 775 videos and more than 27,000 images of child pornography. Stallcup was located in a jail in Oregon and was extradited to Canada in November 2016.

Police claim the man had been evading police in the U.S. using aliases for 14 years. They traced him from Colorado to Alaska, Montana, the Northwest Territories and finally Victoria. He went by the name David Robert (since 2001) and obtained his nursing certification in the Northwest Territories. In Victoria, he worked at a local facility as a nurse, police said.