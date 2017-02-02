Man dead after being found stabbed on Vancouver’s seawall
Man was found on the Stanley Park around 11 p.m. between Second and Third beaches.
Homicide detectives are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2017 after a 61-year-old Vancouver man was found suffering from stab wounds in Stanley Park Wednesday night.
The man was pronounced dead around 11 p.m. when paramedics arrived at the scene. The man, who had been stabbed, was discovered on the seawall between Second and Third beaches.
A “person-of-interest” was found nearby and was taken into police custody for questioning, Vancouver police said in a statement on Thursday.
Anyone who was in the area of Second Beach or Third Beach Wednesday night is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The death is the second homicide in Vancouver in less than a week.
On Jan. 27, 2017, police were called to a shooting at the Savoy Hotel in the Downtown Eastside.
Joseph Billy Bustinski, 62, of Vancouver, later died in hospital from gunshot wounds.
