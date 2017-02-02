Search for suspect underway after man injured in Kamloops, B.C., shooting
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., are investigating an early morning shooting on that city's North Shore.
Staff Sgt. Robert Daly says they were called just after 2 a.m.
He says officers discovered a man had been shot in the leg with a small calibre gun.
The victim is expected to recover but Daley says the man has not yet been able to speak to police.
A search for a suspect is underway.
Daly says major crimes detectives have taken over the case. (CFJC, CHNL)
