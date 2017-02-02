Brace yourself Vancouver – snow is in the forecast again

Snow is in the forecast again for Vancouver and the city promises it is ready this time.

The fluffy stuff could start falling as early as Friday and continue over the weekend, according to Environment Canada. Up to 4 cm could settle on Metro Vancouver streets by Saturday, according to its forecast.

“We are doing our best to prepare for this and to make sure we go into this one as prepared as humanely possible,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

“I think people have endured enough of winter but we’re going to get another wave here in the days ahead.”

Crews are already preparing major roadways for the weather, said Jerry Dobrovolny, general manager of engineering at the City of Vancouver.

“We have been preparing the fleet. We’ve got over 40 pieces of equipment ready to go,” he said.

“We’ve been brining the streets so there is a good layer of brine and salt on the streets.”

The city spent a little over $3 million dollars on snow related cost in December last year, according to Dobrovolny. That figure will continue to go up this season given the damage some roads have suffered due to the snow, he added.

But he reminded residents that they are responsible for salting and shovelling their own sidewalks.

“It is the safe and courteous thing to do for your neighbours.”

The mayor assured reporters at a press conference Wednesday that he would be in town this weekend to weather the snowstorm with his fellow Vancouverites.

“I am here this weekend,” he said, responding to criticism that he was on vacation in Mexico during the last cold snap.