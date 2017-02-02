Once-dwindling Squamish dialect making comeback in Vancouver

It wasn’t long ago that less than 10 people fluently spoke the Squamish language, an Indigenous dialect once spoken for thousands of years in what’s become Vancouver.

Now, as the first year of a language immersion program at Simon Fraser University reaches its end, people are starting to notice the once seldom-heard language pop up in unexpected places.

“(My students) have been telling me about interesting experiences they’ve had where they’ve been on the bus, talking Squamish with each other, and people have been very confused about what language they’re speaking,” said Khelsilem, who teaches the language at SFU’s downtown campus.

“We’ve all probably heard people speaking Arabic, or Farsi or Cantonese or Mandarin or what have you ... on the SkyTrain or on the bus, but very few people have heard our language spoken that way.”

Last September, when SFU admitted 15 students to the Squamish Language Certificate program, many of them only knew a few words of the dialect.

Those students have since been in fulltime immersion and Khelsilem, 27, said they can now hold conversations, post to Facebook or even tease one another in Squamish.

“I wanted to see our people being able to speak our language as an actual language,” he said. “To be able to joke in the language and laugh in the language and be able to express emotions in the language. And we’re getting there.”

SFU is currently accepting applications for next year and will be admitting a new set of up to 15 language learners. The goal is to eventually create a new generation of fluent speakers.

On Monday night, several youth from Squamish Nation gathered at SFU for an information session about the program, which is offered in partnership with the band-run non-profit Kwi Awt Stelmexw.

Kweegay Iiwaans, who attended the session, said she wants to become fluent in Squamish in order to connect back to her community, and to create art such as comic books in the language.

“For me it’s a big act of decolonizing my life,” she said. “That’s a big aspect of why I want to do it.”

Khelsilem, who became fluent in Squamish years ago by learning from a relative, said he is hopeful that language resources within the community will keep growing.

“My goal for my language is to have at least 10 per cent of the community being first language speakers. ... I think this program is the start of that,” he said.

“I think that Canada is far more interesting with thriving Indigenous languages than it is without.”