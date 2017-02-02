Those impacted by Trump travel ban to rally across Peace Arch border

Vancouverites opposed to Donald Trump’s Muslim country travel ban, including people it affects, will demonstrate solidarity at the very border many now can't cross.

The “No Ban, No Wall” rally is planned for Sunday, and its location is carefully chosen: the unguarded park that spans the U.S.-Canada border near White Rock, Peace Arch Provincial Park. Americans will join the event from the other side.

Related stories:

One of the event’s organizers is Golsa Golestaneh, an Iranian refugee involved in the migrant youth advocacy group Fresh Voices B.C.

“We should stand together at all times,” she told Metro. “We should be protesting against what is not right no matter if it's done by Trump or whoever in our government. Solidarity needs consistency.”

Organizers are aiming to fill the speakers list with community leaders and representatives from all seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the Trump executive order — including Qmunity community outreach coordinator and Syrian refugee Danny Ramadan; Iranian-Canadian women’s advocate Baharnaz Dehnadi; Somali refugee and student Ayan Ismail; and Zaid Yarub from Iraq.

“Celebrate our beautiful diversity against the divisive politics of fear and hatred,” the event’s Facebook page stated. “Show our Iraqi, Syrian, Iranian, Libyan, Somali, Sudanese and Yemenite friends that they are welcome.

“This will be a peaceful and inclusive demonstration of what unites us as denizens of this planet.”

But Golestaneh said she “honestly wasn’t shocked” by Trump’s move, even she was upset it put migrants at risk.

“We were already not really welcomed … it was just a more direct and honest way to put it,” she explained. “My brother had applied for a U.S. visa under the Obama administration and he didn't get it.

“It's just the beginning. It's against all of us, and it will make us more vulnerable. The incident in Quebec is the proof and it’s just the beginning.”

Vancouver immigration lawyer Zool Suleman said that vigils and rallies are important ways for people to “show solidarity,” in addition to lobbying politicians, building alliances, and being allies to marginalized communities.

However, he advised members of such communities to “be careful” and cautious if attending “a vigil very close to the U.S.-Canada border,” he said. “The border can be a difficult zone.

“If you’re Muslim, have temporary status in Canada, or are one of the seven-countries list … individuals at risk should be careful about putting themselves at jeopardy with the American authorities.”

For Golestaneh, the experience organizing Sunday’s rally has been inspiring and everything planned with thought and care.

“The group of organizers is different ethnicities, nationalities, ages, professions, skin colors, sexual orientations,” the teen said proudly, “and we are all doing this for all of us.”