UVic oceanographer in the running to be next Canadian astronaut

University of Victoria oceanographer Jay Cullen is one step closer to his childhood dream of going into space after the Canadian Space Agency put him on a 72-name shortlist for two spots in their astronaut program.

"I’ve always dreamed about going into space,” said Cullen, who has a background in science, education, and exploration.

"My motivation is the thrill of exploration and discovery, my belief in the scientific method as a way of knowing about our universe, and the need to improve public science literacy."

The ocean is just as inhospitable and unknown to people as space, he added.

"My work is focused on understanding our planet so that we can be better stewards of our resources and help improve environmental and human health, which are inseparable. The goals of space exploration are very similar."