Vancouver wants B.C. government to allow split assessments for small business owners

The City of Vancouver launched a new support centre for small businesses at a press conference Wednesday but the mayor admitted the centre could not directly help business owners who are struggling to keep up with dramatic property tax increases.

Property tax rates are based on property assessments, done by BC Assessments, and many Vancouver businesses have been hit hard with values going up by as much as 300 per cent in some neighbourhoods.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said he has called on the provincial government in recent years for changes to how BC Assessment values the land small businesses sit on.

“We will continue to press hard for improvements to the assessment system so that it is fair and it isn’t punitive particularly for small businesses in a location where assessments have gone up [through] the roof,” he said.

“We are focused on this – it’s a key priority for us.”

One proposal floating around is the idea of ‘split assessments’ where the un-built air space above a building – where future condos could be built – is assessed at the lower residential property tax rate. That’s one policy that could help small businesses immensely, property tax expert, Paul Sullivan, told Metro Monday.

Gregor says the city has been pushing for that very policy with the B.C. government.

“In these recent years we have pushed hard for split assessments to try and mitigate the impact for those small businesses, particularly in those areas where assessments are going up dramatically fast.”

In the meantime, the city is working on maintaining the supply of industrial and commercial land to ensure rents are not escalating due to lack of job or retail space, he said.

“Fortunately the economy is growing. We are seeing a lot of success in the retail market in Vancouver. There is a counterbalance there.”