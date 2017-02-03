Chinatown advocate appeals to city to rethink priorities for development

Chinatown advocates are preparing to raise their voices again at an open house on proposed changes to the city’s development plan for the area, but at least one activist says it will take a big change in perspective to save her childhood home.

The neighbourhood bordered by Union Street, Gore Avenue, East Pender Avenue, and Abbott Street used to be a hub for the Chinese community in Vancouver but its vibrancy has faded in the last few decades because new immigrants are settling in the suburbs or other parts of the city.

The battle to preserve its historic architecture, mom-and-pop shops, and affordable housing is falling to the young generation – to the community’s millennials.

“Chinatown is my childhood,” said Melody Ma, with the Save Chinatown Heritage group.

“I went to school there, I went to Chinese school there, I did Chinese dancing over the weekend, I participated in the [New Year] parades.”

Ma, who still lives in the area, is part of what will probably be the last generation that will see this version of Chinatown, because the city plans to redevelop the neighbourhood with zoning that would allow buildings up to 150-feet (15 storeys) high and 200-feet frontages in some areas.

City Councillor Raymond Louie defended some of the proposed changes to Metro Monday, pointing out that the economics of constructing social housing in environmentally sound buildings don’t work when buildings are too small.

The city’s proposed changes would demand developers build 20 per cent of residential units as social housing.

Developers won’t agree to smaller land assemblies, Louie warned.

But Ma wants the city to change its priorities when it comes to urban planning.

“Instead of starting with the question of what is economical for developers, lets instead start with the question of what is economical and right for the neighbourhood,” she said.

“Why not let’s think about […] respecting the character of this historic neighbourhood and realize that it is an inclusive space for people to start small businesses, to welcome immigrants, to age out in their life in a culturally appropriate and affordable neighbourhood instead of just going in and treating Chinatown like any brown field site in Vancouver.”

Open house on Chinatown plan

Saturday Feb. 4, 2017

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.