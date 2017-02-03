The mysterious case of the eternally parked Vancouver police car

Far away from police headquarters, and nowhere near a doughnut shop, a police car that has been parked on an East Vancouver residential street for months has become something of a mystery to residents.

A Feb. 1 post on the Vancouver Reddit forum asked whether others have noticed the stationary cruiser:

“My wife and I noticed a VPD car parked on Wall Street in East Van around the end of November. Then it snowed and the car sat there and no one ever came and brushed it off … It's now the end of January and I saw the car still there this morning,” writes a poster going by the user name Silentnine.

“This isn't the only VPD vehicle around that we have seen parked for weeks in various East Van neighbourhoods, but it's the only one I've been keeping track of. I was wondering if anyone knew what was up or if they also have an abandoned VPD cruiser on their street.”

Hastings Sunrise resident Greg Andrews, who bikes down Wall Street regularly, told Metro he noticed the car, parked near Oxford Park, at the beginning of January when the snow made it pretty obvious the car wasn’t going anywhere. Someone drew a smiley face in the snow; a Feb. 1 photo shows bird droppings on the window.

Other Reddit users wrote about their own experiences and some speculated that the abandoned cars are there for general crime deterrence. Others wondered whether the cars are used by police on foot or bike when they “need a car to jump in … almost like a police Car2Go.”

Andrews is a bit sceptical of those theories, but he has an explanation of his own. In 2013 the Vancouver Police Department upgraded its cars from the familiar white Ford Crown Victorias to more Dodge Chargers.

“The joking theory I’ve told my friends when I’ve pointed it out is that no one wants to drive the old Crown Victorias anymore,” he said.