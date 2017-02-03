TransLink open to feedback as fare review enters second phase

Don’t miss the bus as transit fares are up for discussion in Metro Vancouver.

This week, TransLink launched the second phase of its three-year Transit Fare Review process, asking the public how it feels about a number of possible fare structures that include distance-based fares, charging based by travel time or priced differently based on type of service (bus, SkyTrain, SeaBus, etc.).

A discussion guide looking at fare models throughout the world and possible options for Vancouver is up on TransLink’s website, allowing people to comment up to Feb. 17.

TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said the three fare concepts (distance, time and service type) were a result of feedback the transit authority got from nearly 30,000 people during phase one late last year.

But the final model TransLink ultimately recommends in 2018 could be a combination of the three or something completely different, based on feedback from the public and input from technical experts.

“We’ll boil that down into three to five packages that actually say, ‘this is how the fare system could work’ [in phase three],” said Bryan.

TransLink’s current three-zone fare system is more than 30 years old and is outdated, Bryan said.

With the full integration of the Compass card system – and all the user data that comes with it – TransLink believes the fare structure is ready for a reboot.

“We have a tool (Compass) that can help us really understand exactly the way people are travelling. We have the ability now to create a system that can be very responsive,” he said. “There has been some tinkering over the years but this is the first time we’ve taken a real, comprehensive look. Which is why we’re taking two years to talk to the public and think really deeply about it.”

By far the biggest complaint to emerge from the first phase of the review was zone boundaries.

Bryan said there seems to be a lot of support for a distance-based fare structure based on people’s frustrations with the current system.

“If you cross one zone but take maybe one stop on the SkyTrain, you’re paying for two zones when someone else can cross all of Vancouver and pay a single fare,” he said. “That’s always been something people have complained about, that’s been an issue for years and, from phase one, that was the single biggest response.”